FROM season 3 episode 9 sneak peek: Elgin’s chat with Fatima

This weekend you will have a chance to see the arrival of FROM season 3 episode 9 on MGM+ — but what more can we say now?

Well, it feels like a good starting-off point here is addressing where things left off at the end of episode 8, especially when it comes to Elgin and Fatima. He has seemingly trapped her now in the room where big things seem to happen. Is this where she’s going to become a monster? Or, is she giving birth to one? These are some of the big theories that are out there, but he does remain convinced on some level that he can still help her — and that she is going to be okay.

If you go over to Screen Rant now, you can see a sneak preview for this weekend’s episode (the first of a two-parter) that features Elgin doing whatever he can to convince Tabitha that what he’s doing is good, and that he is trying to make sure that he and the baby are okay.

Now, does Elgin really believe that? There are certainly thoughts out there that he may be controlled on some measure by the kimono lady, and he is no longer of his own mind. Or, maybe there could still be a chance something good comes from all of this?

If you are extremely worried about Fatima at this point, all we can say is that we 100% understand. After all, this is a show that loves nothing more than to either kill people off or terrify them further. We know in particular that the town wants to “break” Boyd — so what better way to do that than to kill his daughter-in-law and from there, emotionally destroy his son?

What do you think we will be seeing with Elgin and Fatima moving into FROM season 3 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

