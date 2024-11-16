The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Dune: Prophecy reveal?

What are the chances that we learn something official about The White Lotus season 3 — especially when it comes to a premiere date — in the near future? Or, to be more specific, could we learn about it prior to the start of Dune: Prophecy?

Well, let’s kick things off here with a reminder that there is a reason aplenty to want some sort of announcement here and soon. Filming for the latest edition of the Mike White anthology series actually wrapped up some time ago and ever since, we’ve seen the editors do their part to prepare the Thailand-set story and make sure things are good to go.

Historically, HBO has been known to use shows like Dune to set the stage for other big releases, and the absolute earliest The White Lotus could be back is January. If the show does return then, it absolutely does behoove them to get the good news out there soon. If we’re stuck waiting a little while longer, there is a case to be a little more patient. It is also possible that The Last of Us or something else gets dated for January and if that happens, we could be waiting a while longer.

Do we think that season 3 will be worth the wait? Absolutely, especially when you’ve got the return of Natasha Rothwell from season 1, newcomers like Parker Posey and Walton Goggins, and also some other big questions. Take, for starters, all about whether or not we are going to be seeing some other ties to the past, including if there could ever be some justice for what happened to Tanya. We really do want to see Greg taken down by somebody here — won’t it be satisfying?

