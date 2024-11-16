Silo season 2: Will Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo return?

Is there a chance that before Silo season 2 wraps up, we could end up seeing Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo back?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that their characters of Allison and Holston are 100% dead, and this is not some sort of crazy, Walking Dead sort of show where people are going to be revived. If the two return, it is likely going to be in flashbacks — so is there any real chance of that at all?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Graham Yost does not entirely rule out the possibility that we see one of those characters again. Yet, it may not be anytime soon:

“We are people on this show who like to bring people back. That doesn’t mean that we get to bring them all back in season two. Hopefully we get to do the other seasons, because there are other people we’d want to see again.”

The challenge from our vantage point here would be finding the right story reason to do this, unless of course you get to see even more of the individual steps that led to Allison and Holston deciding that they wanted to head outside. After all, the simplest reason why we did not end up seeing more of this is because the writers had to push the story forward — this is really Juliette’s story, and the objective there was to really lay the groundwork for some things that the entire team could pay off more and more down the line.

The good news for now is that a Silo season 3 renewal feels more or less like a sure thing — with that in mind, why not keep hoping for the best?

What do you think: Could we somehow see Holston and Allison on Silo season 2 before it ends?

