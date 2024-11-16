Dune: Prophecy spoilers: Olivia Williams on central themes

As we prepare to see the premiere of Dune: Prophecy on HBO and Max this weekend, there are a few things we are aware of. For starters, this show is set 10,000 years before the movies, and it is going to be shining a light on the somewhat-mysterious Bene Gesserit, who help to control and consolidate the power within this universe.

At the center of the series will be Olivia Williams and Emily Watson, who are playing two particularly powerful women in Tula and Valya Harkonnen responsible for founding the Bene Gesserit in the first place. This series is a great opportunity to go back to how everything began once upon a time, and there is something quite appealing in regards to that.

Do you want to get a better sense of what the show is really going for her thematically? Well, we have a sense of that courtesy of Williams herself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress had the following to say:

“It’s all about women, it’s all about power. We’re sisters, and we, you know, rule the universe … It’s set thousands of years in the future but the parallels with convents and Catholicism are very interesting. Ultimately, it’s about how f—ing terrified men are of women who get in an enclosed order and don’t seem to need men or sex.”

Also, what do the women do with so much power? What makes Dune: Prophecy such a fascinating and challenging proposition is that with it being set SO far in the past, it is going to be easy for there to be an extreme amount of flexibility when it comes to the stories that are told. How many of them will end up surviving moving into the present? Will any of them when the dust actually settles? We don’t think that this is something super-crazy to wonder.

For now, we really just have to hope that the show can live up to all of the hype of the franchise, while also creating and delivering something of its own.

