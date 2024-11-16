Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP on Howard, Paul Rudd

With Only Murders in the Building season 5 actively in the works, we know that there are questions aplenty worth bringing up.

Obviously, there are some that we simply are not going to get any further information on for quite some time, including Lester’s killer. Yet, showrunner John Hoffman recently did a Q&A session on Threads and within that, we were able to get at least a few teases as to what the next chapter of the story is going to look like.

In response to one answer, Hoffman quipped that dry-cleaning could be a part of the story moving forward — just in case you needed a reminder that the MIA Nicky, his wife Sofia, and the dry-cleaning empire will be a part of what lies ahead. We also tend to think that Tea Leoni is locked-in to play a reasonably important role in whatever is coming up.

The executive producer was also able to dive into a couple other subjects here, as well.

On a cut season 4 scene – “I will admit we had a short scene for Howard to wrap up a little bit more about his Animal Jobs podcast at the end of S4 — and I hate ever losing any Howard moment — but hang tight for S5!!” Given that Howard is supposedly a librarian, is this guy about to get as many different jobs as he has pets?

On the possibility of more Paul Rudd – Given that Paul loves a good recurring bit, we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if he does manage to have another small part again similar to Glen.

Odds are, Only Murders in the Building season 5 will premiere either in the summer or early fall of 2025; fingers crossed that production starts up earlier this year.

