Only Murders in the Building season 5: Where will Mabel live?

As we get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 isn’t it nice to get a small tease here and there? We like to think so!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and make one thing clear: Mabel’s future could be at least a little more secure than what we saw over the course of the fourth season. In that season, we saw her move into the Dudenoff apartment — or rather, squat there since she did not have a place to stay.

Moving forward, though, it seems like the place is about to undergo some pretty massive renovations! We saw a small tease of that with the pig drawing at the end of last season, and as a part of a new Q&A on Threads, showrunner John Hoffman certainly suggests that Mabel will be making it more of a home:

The Dudenoff place is about to get transformed!

Of course, in the midst of this transformation, we tend to think that Selena Gomez’s character is going to have a lot of other stuff to think about. Remember for a moment that at the end of season 4, beloved doorman Lester was killed off. What does that mean when it comes to the future? Well, we tend to think that a dry-cleaning empire and/or the mob could end up being front and center, and we also do tend to think that the history of New York City is going to be a pretty significant plot point as the story inches forward.

One other thing we’re happy about, at least for now, is rather simple: There is no evidence at present that season 5 will end up being the final one.

