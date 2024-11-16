Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Succession alum Alan Ruck set

Elsbeth season 2 has already brought on a number of great guest stars — so why not throw in a former star of Succession, as well?

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to have a chance to see Connor Roy himself in Alan Ruck play not just one, but two separate roles during this episode. The site knows that the actor will guest star as “Peter and Bill Henderson, twins known for their dominance in the hedge fund space after growing up working class in Queens. While Peter is the shrewd and cutting CEO of Hepson Capital, his twin brother Bill left his career in finance for a life of spiritual enlightenment that led him to give away his fortune.”

The site goes on to note that one of them, or perhaps both, could end up being the Big Bad of the episode. Ruck likely was enticed by the prospect of playing two different parts, and in general Elsbeth has become known for giving actors a chance to play around and try new things.

The Carrie Preston series is at present on a short hiatus, but its plan is to return in early December for a Christmas-themed episode, one that is going to feature none other than Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer in what is sure to be a pretty fun / notable role. The biggest thing that we’re hoping for at present is just that all the cases remain as fun and mind-bendy as we’ve seen so far. While it may not have an official season 3 as of yet, we are largely categorizing that as a sure thing.

Sure, we recognize that crime procedurals are not recognized as “prestige” — yet, there is something great about being able to watch a standalone mystery and play along at home!

