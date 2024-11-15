Hijack season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about a Hijack season 2 premiere date between now and the end of November? We tend to think that there is a reason for hype, but that also does not mean that any other news is going to be coming out soon.

For the time being, here is what we can say — Idris Elba is going to be back with another chapter of the Sam Nelson story! Beyond just that, a lot of filming has taken place. Given the enormous, runaway success of the first season of the show, we’re sure that there are a lot of people out there eagerly awaiting whatever is next — and for the record, we are right there with you.

So what does this mean when it comes to where things stand this month? We’d love some sort of November confirmation but for now, it feels unlikely. Instead, we are currently banking on the idea that we will learn something more definite about season 2 either in the late winter or early spring.

If there’s one thing that we would likely bank on regarding season 2, it is that Apple TV+ is going to adopt at least a somewhat similar format and style to season 2 as what we saw in season 1. We are probably going to see the series take place in a limited number of locations and within that, also see the action in relatively real time. Sam Nelson is an excellent negotiator, and he may need that to untangle another difficult scenario. We’d be shocked if the second season also takes place on an airplane — if we were this character, we honestly aren’t sure if we would ever step foot on one of them again!

