Hijack season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now moving into the latter part of October, is there a chance that more will be said in regards to a Hijack season 2 premiere date?

Of course, there are a lot of different things that can be said about the next chapter of the Idris Elba series, but we should really just start with the following: More is coming! You don’t have to worry about that. Filming kicked off for the new chapter of the Apple TV+ hit earlier this year, even though the powers-that-be have kept a lot of the finer details under wraps. We’d be surprised if the show is set around another flight but then again, maybe the point is to surprise us!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on HIJACK!

It would be wonderful to get more of the show sooner rather than later but for now, we are firmly throwing this within the category of “pipe dream.” For the time being, our general sentiment is that we are going to see new episodes next year and honestly, it wouldn’t come as a shock if it is a summer series to try to capture viewers at around that time of year. (Personally, we also do think that spring is still feasible, as well.)

If you are lucky, a few morsels of Hijack information could start to surface within the first few months of next year, and soon after that, we could get some sort of trailer. So long as the show is intense and at least somewhat realistic, we’re able to dive into whatever the producers decide. This series is always going to be at least a little bit over-the-top, so this is something that we are already prepared for.

Related – Check out some more discussions on Hijack now, including what else is going to be ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 2, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







