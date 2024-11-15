Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien set as host

If the 2025 Oscars were eager to get viewers to watch the telecast, they may have found a way to do so with Conan O’Brien.

After all, today ABC and the Academy confirmed that the former late-night host and star of Conan O’Brien Must Go is taking on the March 2 telecast, a move that seems insanely smart and will pack the show full of comedy. Conan has the energy to keep the show going, and it is a shake-up from Jimmy Kimmel being such a prolific Oscars host in the past.

In a statement, Academy President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer had the following to say:

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year … He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Conan has hosted the Emmys on multiple occasions, and we certainly think that there are going to be nods aplenty to some of his past work and his talk shows during the event. Now if there is one thing we want above all else, it is Paul Rudd coming out to introduce a category, only to then go into his classic bit where he just plays old footage instead.

Of course, we don’t think Conan is going to be releasing a whole lot of information about the telecast over the next few months — after all, he tends to understand more than most the value of the element of surprise. Why give everything away at this point?

What do you think about Conan O’Brien being the host for the Oscars this year?

Are there any classic bits from some of these shows that you want to have a chance to see back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

