Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: Show EP on Miyagi ‘cameo’

There were a few different surprises that we saw within Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 but for now, let’s talk cameos. Or, to be specific, a cameo that we don’t think anyone thought that we were going to get: A digital version of Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi.

We do understand to a certain extent that this would be controversial, given that we are talking about a version of the character who was put together via visual effects and artificial intelligence. Yet, we are also hearing that there were some steps taken to get clearance to make sure the appearance was as ethical as possible.

Speaking to TVLine about what we saw here, executive producer and co-showrunner Josh Heald had the following to say:

“There’s a lot of technical things that you need to do with visual effects … There’s obviously talking to Pat’s estate and making sure that they’re aware and that they’re comfortable and that they sign off on that. We’re still coming out of the wild, wild west of AI and visual effects, and we’re entering a place of needing to have some standards in terms of how you present that. You can’t just do anything you want. Even though you’re not having an actor there on set, it’s still his likeness. So we went through all of that process, which was important to us and the studio, and feel like we’ve captured this unfortunate vision that Daniel is having of being trapped in this nightmare that he’s been in. He’s been kind of in a waking nightmare and then he’s having a literal nightmare where a Miyagi like we’ve never seen visits him.”

Ultimately, we would be shocked if they do too much more of this in part 3, mostly because we are not altogether sure that there needs to be more flashbacks. More so than finding out about every single thing Miyagi has done in the past, the most important thing now is figuring out how Daniel feels about this and how he moves forward.

What did you think about the Miyagi "appearance" within Cobra Kai season 6 part 3?

