Cobra Kai season 6 episode 10: Is Kwon really dead?

We know there were a ton of big events that transpired within Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, but we have to start by discussing Kwon. Or, to be more specific, the apparent death of this character. Have we really told the full depth of this story now?

Well, we don’t need to beat around the bush too much: The character is dead. His demise came about in the midst of that crazy brawl between Miyagi-do, Cobra Kai, and all of the other dojos in the closing minutes of episode 10 at the Sekai Taikai. We’ve seen there be consequences to these big karate fights on the show before, especially when it comes to Miguel. However, this was something different, as we are talking here about a death that could have a seismic impact on everyone moving forward.

Speaking to TV Insider about the decision to kill off Kwon, here is some of what co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz had to say:

“The death of Kwon was a huge choice that we made early on before we started writing Season 6 … [the idea was] bringing this new character in who is seemingly the big bad of the season who you’re most terrified of for our students only for him to be taken out as the final boss. The death was something that sends shockwaves through not only our characters but the world since the Sekai Taikai is being televised.”

Odds are, this move is something that will cause a lot of the remaining characters to think more about a life beyond karate, or a way in which to remember the valuable teachings and ignore the outside pressure and the noise. If nothing else, it sets up a Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 that is totally different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

