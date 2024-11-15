Before season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The ‘Fever Dream’

What is there to say about Before season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ following what you saw tonight? Obviously, a lot could be changing.

After all, consider the following: At the end of episode 5, Eli thought that he was pulling a worm out of Noah’s head, to the point where he cut an incision. However, as it turns out, there was nothing there. His psychosis is getting to the point where other people are inevitably taking notice, and that does lead to a lot of other questions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

What’s a big one right now? Well, that’s rather simple: Is there any way that Eli can even practice again? It feels like he could be joining Noah in getting treatment, given that his impromptu “operation” was witnessed by some other people.

If you do want to get some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Before season 1 episode 6 (“Fever Dream”) synopsis below:

In a tense meeting, Eli explains his unorthodox method of treating Noah.

Honestly, it feels like if Billy Crystal’s character really wants to uncover the truth about everything at this point, he may need to start relying more and more on other people, whether it be his family or colleagues. The problem is whether or not they are going to believe or understand some of what he is saying or claiming. After what he’s going through, it does feel like they could explain away his thoughts or theories about Noah as psychosis, or him struggling to process his grief. In the end, what we are trying to say here is that this is a situation where reality is still going to be hard for him to find after so many episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now related to Before, including what we saw tonight

What do you most want to see moving into Before season 1 episode 6 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







