Before season 1 episode 5: What is conversion disorder?

We hardly think it is a surprise at this point, but Before season 1 episode 5 left us asking plenty of new questions. What is a big one? Well, it comes down to the status of a certain conversion disorder that was introduced over the course of this half-hour.

First and foremost, Eli introduces this disorder as a possible explanation for what is going on with Noah, as he seems to be able to trigger symptoms in other people based on his actions. Or, is this an instance where other people seem to be thinking that they are reacting medically? Is this all just something psychological? Such phenomena is apparently rare, but conversation disorder is a real thing and the show is diving into what it could mean for these characters.

Now, here is where things get perhaps a little more interesting at this point — is it possible that Eli is actually the person that has this disorder, and that Noah and others are experiencing things at the result of his own symptoms. He is clearly seeing visions and struggling with what is happening in the aftermath of Lynn’s death, and may be so much worse off than he realizes.

Now, if this is really the case, you have to also wonder this: Where did Eli’s symptoms really come from? Or, was it someone else who had the disorder first? This brings us all the way back to Benjamin Walker, Lynn’s ex and the subject of the tapes that he found via her mother. Is all of this tracing back to a specific person and the past, and everything (especially the imaginary worm extracted from Noah’s head) tied 100% into this fully? It is fair to wonder.

For the time being, Before is just getting crazier and crazier…

What did you think about the events of Before season 1 episode 5?

Do you think Eli may be having a conversation disorder of his own? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back here to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

