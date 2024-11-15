Is Midori Francis leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Mika Yasuda tonight?

Is Midori Francis leaving Grey’s Anatomy and her role of Mika Yasuda following tonight’s all-new episode of the show? Well, let’s just say this: We more than understand having some of these questions just based on the preview that is out there alone.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to present what we consider to be a rather-uncomfortable reminder now: It was confirmed months ago that Francis would be leading this show as a series regular. The only real mystery came down to how exactly it would happen.

Now, we entered tonight’s episode moderately concerned about Yasuda’s fate, given that car accident along with the fact that Grey’s Anatomy has historically killed off a ton of characters over the years. However, at the same time all indications were that Francis (as well as Jake Borelli, who is also departing) would be able to return to the show in some capacity after their exits … and it’s hard to do that if she is dead. We also don’t think personally that the show needs to reinforce the idea that anyone could die, given that they have done that so many times before.

Still, there is no denying that the future for Mika looked grim at the start of tonight’s hour. Yet, the good news is that she did survive the hour — but does not have consciousness until the final moments of the episode with Bailey. Because most of the episode tonight was about writing out Schmitt, it seems that they are pushing the official goodbye for Yasuda back for a little while.

However, the bad news here is clearly for Mika’s sister Chloe, who did not survive the car accident. In between that and her chemotherapy, she was not able to make it through.

