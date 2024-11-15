What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 7 video: Demons?

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 7 is coming to FX on Monday night — so what is the focus going to be here?

Well, given that this week we had a chance to see a story all about ghosts, why not go ahead and transfer things over to demons now? Laszlo, per the promo for the episode (watch here), is convinced that Sean has been possessed. In his infinite and/or ridiculous wisdom, he tends to believe that the only way to do battle properly with a demon is a bigger demon entering the fray. What is that going to do?

(Also, this is where we remind you that these vampires have a real knack for taking on problems and/or creatures who are not actually there. Doesn’t it feel like not everything may be as it seems?)

As for what else is happening within this episode, it does actually feel like What We Do in the Shadows is not ready to abandon some of its workplace-comedy leanings that we have seen as of late, mostly in that we’re going to have a chance to watch some characters continue to partake in some ridiculousness there. To be specific, the preview features Nadja using a banana as a phone, while also someone finding a way to showcase value to some of these people without doing much of anything specific.

Are we getting closer to the series finale?

In theory, sure, but we can’t exactly sit here and say that this show is all that close to being at a point where it doesn’t feel like there is any more story. Honestly, we would’ve loved to see it continue for several more years.

