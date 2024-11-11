What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 7: March Madness

Next week on What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 7, are we going to have an episode all about college basketball? We would understand the idea behind that, given that the title here is “March Madness.”

However, there is nothing in the official description for the episode that actually suggests that: “Laszlo and Nandor try to exorcise the demon who had possessed their neighbor Sean.”

First and foremost, can we go ahead and say that we love Sean getting another spotlight? Also, we are quite curious why they think he may be possessed. Is this just an instance of him starting to act competent and successful, and they think that they are actually possessed? You can’t rule that — or really anything else — out.

The other thing that we are trying to remember within the remainder of the season is that things are going to get more and more emotional from here on out. Consider that a consequence of the fact that we are in the home stretch of the entire series and with that, the writers have to figure out how they want to answer some big questions. Are the vampires actually going to try to conquer more than a tiny corner of Staten Island? Also, what is going to happen long-term with Guillermo? We’re find if the show just continues to be wacky and crazy for the next little while but simultaneously, there is some value to them working in order to properly land the plane — the last thing that we want to do is understate that. What We Do in the Shadows has arguably been the funniest series on TV for years; yet, even it has some work to do when it comes to sticking the landing.

