Survivor 47 episode 10 spoilers: A major negotiation

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Survivor 47 episode 10 is going to be coming onto CBS come November 20 — is the game different again?

Well, we do think that getting rid of Sol is the sort of move that could at the very least cause some people to re-think their strategies! Teeny, for example, is now a free agent since Sol was really one of her closest allies. Meanwhile, Sue knows that she’s at least a little bit more of a target within the game. She probably needs to play more aggressively, while Genevieve may need to realize that she has a couple of big moves on her resume now. We’re not so sure she is some under-the-radar player at this point!

We’d love it if the official Survivor 47 episode 10 synopsis below had some significant details as to what lies ahead; instead, it is really more about rice:

“Loyal to the Soil” – In a SURVIVOR first, castaways attempt a shocking negotiation for rice. Then, teams must have their head in the game during a tough reward challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Sure, these negotiations can bring us at least a fun moment or two but in the end, we’re mostly curious about where the players actually stand.

Who should you watch for at this point?

Well, everyone keeps saying that Gabe is some sort of huge threat; this is a chance for him to prove it. Kyle is always going to be a big threat he can push in front of him, and it does seem like he has something good going alliance-wise with Caroline and Sue. They could have a lot of power moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 10 when it arrives on CBS?

