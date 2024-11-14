Survivor 47 episode 10 preview: Sue versus Kyle

Survivor 47 episode 10 is coming next week — so how in the world do you push things forward after that Tribal Council?

Well, we should note that there is probably not going to see anything as messy as what we saw at the end of tonight again. Yet, that doesn’t mean that the game is going to be easy from here on out.

With Sol out of the game, is someone else going to step into the role of “Agent of Chaos”? It appears like it, and that person may actually end up being none other than Sue. She seems very-much intent on getting Kyle out here, and we wonder if a part of it is her just sitting back and watching all these other players getting to enact their revenge plans while she has not really been able to do much of anything as of yet. This could be a great opportunity for her to change that and we’re sure that she’s ready to make it happen.

However, isn’t there also a good chance that we see Kyle win immunity? Keeping him could prove to be a pretty big mistake.

Who is the best player?

Right now, it honestly feels like it is Genevieve given that she has pulled off two pretty impressive moves this season that she deserves the bulk of the credit for — one pre-merge and now the Sol vote. Also, nobody really seems to be after her as a result. Rachel still has that idol and is pretty dangerous, but we haven’t seen her really be the architect of too much yet. She did make a great move with the Shot in the Dark, so we consider that to be at least a partial foundation for what more could be coming.

Is there anything that you want to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 10?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember that there are some more insight as to what’s ahead.

