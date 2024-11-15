Tomb Raider series: Will Sophie Turner really play Lara Croft?

We’ve heard for a rather long time now of a Tomb Raider series that could be coming to Amazon, and courtesy of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Fleabag creator/star has long been a fan of this property and as exciting as the announcement was, there was a huge question that remained: Who will be Lara Croft?

Well, let’s just say that we seemingly have an answer to that now, though it may take a number of people out there by surprise … or, it would have were it not in the title.

According to a report from Deadline, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in negotiations to play the aforementioned character, who has of course been played by multiple big names including Angelina Jolie in the past. We recognize fully that there have been a lot of eyebrows raised by this casting, which we tend to think is due to it being hard to imagine Turner in the part.

However, we do tend to think that a big part of acting is about transforming yourself, and we do think that the woman famous for Sansa Stark could easily undergo the training necessary to take on Lara. We tend to think that Waller-Bridge has earned enough trust to at least allow us a chance to see the performance. After all, we know that there were a lot of people once critical of Robert Pattinson playing Batman / Bruce Wayne, and we honestly think that this worked out just fine.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed as of yet on this subject; however, by the time that reports like this are starting to come out, we do tend to think that a lot of the news ends up being accurate. We do still think that a Tomb Raider series is far away and still, there is a lot of great stuff to potentially look forward to here.

Do you think that Sophie Turner starring in a Tomb Raider series is really a big surprise?

Let us know in the attached comments!

