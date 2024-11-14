Dune: Prophecy season 2: Emily Watson talks possibility

Even though the premiere of Dune: Prophecy does not technically arrive until this weekend on HBO, is it a crazy thing to think about more? Let’s just put it this way: We don’t tend to think so!

After all, based on some of what we’re hearing at this point from the cast of the prequel, this is not necessarily meant to be the sort of thing that just arrives and then we forget about it; it could last for multiple seasons! Or, at least that’s possible depending on how many people end up checking out the first episode.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, star Emily Watson indicated that she would love to keep it going, depending on whatever HBO decides:

“Obviously that’s the goal — to have the whole thing carry on … I had a blast doing this, and I would love to do more. But you just don’t know, until it’s quite close to the wire. That’s the actor’s life. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Ultimately, a lot of this will be heavily dependent on the viewership for Dune: Prophecy and while it is easy to assume that the series could be a hit, nothing is for sure until the series actually airs. The biggest challenge it has is not having anywhere near the same amount of star power as the movies, though the hope is that viewers are invested enough after those films to give this show a go. It is also pretty smart for HBO to premiere this hot on the heels of The Penguin, as they are moving from one big franchise to another at a time when more than likely, a lot of these people are still subscribed. Just by virtue of that alone, it feels pretty easy to be content with where things stand.

