Frasier season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big season 2 finale today on Paramount+, are you going to be seeing a Frasier season 3 happen? Or, are we officially at the end of things right now?

Well, the first order of business here is rather clear: Indicating that at the moment, nothing has been altogether decided regarding the future of the Kelsey Grammer series. Obviously, the majority of its viewer base would love nothing more than to see it back but even still, not that much has been confirmed.

On paper, it is easy to sit back and say that a Frasier renewal is a slam dunk for many reasons, with the biggest being the simple fact that you have here a reboot of a popular sitcom with a huge star. However, Paramount+ is not one of those places who publicly reveals viewership for a lot of its series in advance, meaning that for the vast majority of time, we are still somewhat in the dark when it comes to what is actually happening. Is this series popular or not? We mostly have to gauge social media for that.

The biggest case to bring this show back is that other than paying the cast and crew, it has to be reasonably priced compared to some high-concept original shows — this is not a 1923 budget we’re talking about here! You can also argue that there could be room to grow here, but then that brings us back to another huge and all-important question: Can you get people to watch this who did not watch Frasier back when it aired? The real secret to long-term success here is going to be finding a way to ensure that you have a mainstream audience but unfortunately, that’s not an easy thing to do.

Paramount+ will hopefully announce the future of Frasier in the months ahead. Stay tuned!

