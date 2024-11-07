Frasier season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Father Christmas’

Next week on Paramount+ you will have an opportunity to see Frasier season 2 episode 10 — and with that, a farewell for now.

For those who are not currently aware at this point, this is the final episode of the Kelsey Grammer series that has been ordered. Is there a chance at a season 3? 100%, but it has yet to be announced or mentioned by the streamer. While on paper it would be easy to argue that the revival of a beloved sitcom is 100% a sure thing, at the same time there is no real way to know how the show is actually performing. Paramount+ does not release numbers of any of their programs to the general public, but we’re sure that they will issue a decision at some point over the next several months.

As for what is known about the Frasier finale right now, honestly there isn’t too much. The title here is “Father Christmas,” and that serves as at least some sort of hint that for the second straight season, you are getting a holiday storyline. That makes sense at least based on the timing of when it is airing, and we also tend to think that the veteran team is smart enough here to know that there will be a lot of stuff that can be included in here beyond just fancy lights and mistletoe. We anticipate some laughs for sure, but also some big revelations.

Do we recognize that Frasier Crane is as stuck in the mud as almost any character out there? 100% and yet, watching him slowly try and change and evolve is one of the things that makes this show stand out — and that also needs to be the sort of thing that really echoes through almost any character who has been on TV for so long. If you want to just see the exact same thing, there are already hundreds of episodes out there featuring Grammer’s character in that environment.

