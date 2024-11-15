Bad Sisters season 2: Fiona Shaw talks signing on as Angelica

It may go without saying, but Fiona Shaw joining Bad Sisters season 2 is one of the most exciting things about it so far! Her character of Angelica is a total trip, both in terms of her personality and also her incredible ability to cause some measure of chaos at almost every turn.

Is she going to be a huge thorn in all of the Garvey sisters’ sides? Absolutely, and that may be why she could be the body dumped out of the trunk in the flash-forward at the start of the season. Of course, none of that can be confirmed and for now, we tend to think it is useful to talk instead about why Shaw signed up for the series in the first place!

Speaking on the subject further to People Magazine, here is a little bit of what the actress had to say:

“[Creator] Sharon [Horgan] and [director] Dearbhla [Walsh] told me the plot in 25 seconds over breakfast one morning, and I kind of followed it, but whatever it was, I wanted to be part of that team … And I didn’t regret it for a second.

“I was delighted to join. I mean, season one had been just breathtaking.”

Of course, getting the Killing Eve alum on board the Apple TV+ series is a major get, with the hope here being that in the long-term, it will bring more attention to what is a pretty sensational show. We know that this is one of those series that could have ended with a season 1 and been okay, but we’re never going to be mad about getting to see more of these characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Sisters season 2 the rest of the way?

Do you think that Shaw’s Angelica will be a pretty major antagonist over time? Share in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

