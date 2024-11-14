Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will die?

In just a handful of days, Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 is going to be coming to Paramount+ — and yes, things are going to get nuts.

Is the bill about to be due for Dwight? Well, judging from what we’ve seen and heard about the final episode, Sylvester Stallone’s character is going to have people targeting him from all sides. Obviously, Cal Thresher is going to be one of them, not that this is that big of a shock given that Neal McDonough is great at playing these dangerous individuals. Yet, he’s far from the only guy breathing down Dwight’s next. Be prepared for almost anything … except for maybe Dwight dying. It’s hard to imagine that going down, given the fact that Paramount+ likely wants the show back for a third season.

In terms of some official details in terms of what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 synopsis: “Dwight and his crew tie up loose ends.” Yeah, they aren’t giving too much away here.

Meanwhile, if you visit the official Instagram now for the show, you can see a larger look here at what lies ahead — and perhaps most notably, what you are going to see when it comes to action. We imagine that there are going to be fight scenes aplenty all around Dwight, and there could be at least a few people who do some unexpected things.

The hardest thing that we have to digest here is really just the simple fact that the show is done for the time being — how did we get here so soon? Sure, there could be more, but for one reason Tulsa King even seems to move faster than almost any other within the Taylor Sheridan production sphere.

