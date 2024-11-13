Landman season 2: Is Billy Bob Thornton open for more?

In just a matter of days from now, the premiere of Landman is going to be here on Paramount+ — and with that, why not look ahead?

First and foremost, let’s just give you a reminder of what this show is going to be about, mostly due to the fact that it’s fair if you have not heard too much yet. The synopsis below from the streaming service better sets the stage:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Of course, we recognize that it is in so many ways crazy to sit here and want a season 2 for this show already — yet, all things considered, why wouldn’t we? The great thing about Taylor Sheridan shows in general is that so many of them are ongoing, and with stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore, it feels easy to anticipate more.

Now, here’s what we can say when it comes to the future. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the big premiere of Landman, Thornton himself indicated that he had no intention of ever retiring — that’s a pretty clear signal that he would like to stick around, no? We know from the very first season of Fargo that he can excel in these television roles, and there is certainly a lot of really interesting stuff that we could envision him doing from here on out.

After all, being in the world of oil is both dangerous and dynamic, where things are ever-changing depending on what is going on with the product.

