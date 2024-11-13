Doctor Odyssey season 2 hopes grow after ratings update

While there may not official be a Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal at present over at ABC, it does feel like there is a reason for hope. Is Joshua Jackson and the rest of the cast about to set sail for something more?

Well, a big reason for the optimism at the moment has everything to do with the latest numbers released courtesy of the aforementioned network itself. Let’s get into that again for a moment, shall we?

According to a report from Deadline, the first episode of the Ryan Murphy – cruise ship series has managed to pull an impressive 16.5 million multiplatform viewers in the 35-day period following its premiere. These are of course the sort of numbers that would give anyone an extraordinary amount of hope in the future, though at the same time, ABC has not gotten to a point where they are renewing either this or fellow freshman show High Potential for more episodes. Even though it feels likely that we are going to see both of them back, a wait-and-see approach is necessary.

The biggest reason for optimism with Doctor Odyssey in particular here is that this is one of those shows where there is instant credibility due to the presence of its producer behind the scenes, and ABC certainly has a great relationship with Murphy that dates back for quite some time.

Now, if there is a big challenge here story-wise for a show like this, it is the rather simple fact that you need to come up with theme weeks for some of these passengers every single episode — and we tend to think that this is going to be pretty darn hard, all things considered.

