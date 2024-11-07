Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Oh, Daddy!’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 7 — what’s at the forefront of this story? Well, “Oh, Daddy!” is bringing yet another theme week to the vessel, and with that could come a certain amount of chaos.

So, what is happening around Gay Week starting up? Think more relationship drama, but also a few other surprises that continue to make this show a tad unpredictable.

Before we venture too much further here, let’s go ahead and share the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 7 synopsis right now:

Bears, otters and cubs on board can only mean one thing: It’s Gay Week on The Odyssey. As Max, Avery and Tristan navigate their relationships, Capt. Massey’s brother arrives with an unexpected guest.

Now, does anyone else think that there is still some undetected twist buried underneath the surface? Well, let’s just say this: Because this is a Ryan Murphy show, we do approach it with a certain amount of uncertainty that we do not have elsewhere with other shows. Remember that we did just come off the first season of Grotesquerie, which has to be considered one of the more unhinged shows that we have had a chance to see in recent memory. Anything is possible and at this point, we prepare accordingly.

Now, for those who want to follow along these adventures on the Odyssey, note that there is at least one more episode coming beyond this one on November 21; after that, there is sure to be another break due to Thanksgiving. It could even be an extended one, depending on what ABC is looking to do when it comes to breaking up their stories. Our advice is to be flexible, but also recommend the show to your friends if you want to see more!

