Lioness season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The Cruz, Josie stories ahead

This weekend is going to mark the arrival of Lioness season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+, so what stories are you going to see?

Well, now that Cruz has found her way back into the story, there are of course a handful of fun plotlines we are going to see play out. A big one here is pretty simple: The dynamic between her and Josie, who is the new recruit who is at the center of the story now. Joe has brought her in, with the goal being to use her to infiltrate her family’s dangerous criminal operation. Josie is going to be tested on many levels — will she actually go against her blood? This is why Cruz is around now, mostly as a form of assurance. In case something goes wrong, there is another operative there to take care of things … though that may lead to some pretty grim stuff.

If you head over to this link, you can see a new interview from CBS News featuring Genesis Rodriguez (who plays Josie) and Laysla De Oliveira (Cruz), as the two dive into their characters’ relationship and discuss the time that they spend together. We’re sure that on some level, Josie is not going to appreciate having someone watch her; yet, there is a lot that one woman could learn here from the other. Cruz knows about some of the moral and ethical complications that come with this job and she can explain some of it.

Of course, where things could get interesting here is via the fact that Cruz is probably not one of those people who can be fully relied on to stay on the job. With that in mind, we’re in a spot now where somebody in Josie, who is a risk, is being shadowed by someone else who is a risk. What could go wrong?

