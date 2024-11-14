Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 8: Benson, Rollins team-up

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 8 — what all can we say about it?

Well, the very first thing is absolutely what is going to make a lot of people out there pretty thrilled: Kelli Giddish is going to appear in “Cornered” as Amanda Rollins! That means that there is something great we’ve got to look forward to and beyond just that, also some opportunities for her and Benson to work together. We know that with that character in Intelligence, it is really one of those jobs that is taking her all of the country.

Now, one other thing that we should mention here is that this will be the last installment for the Mariska Hargitay series for the month, as (understandably) there are no plans at present for the series to air on Thanksgiving. We’ll get more into the schedule beyond that a little later on, but for now, we’re just glad to have the series back on a more familiar schedule after what transpired earlier this year with the shortened season 25.

Now, why not actually get into the story itself for a moment here? Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

11/21/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief. Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety. TV-14

This feels like one of those episodes where it is hard to catch your breath and honestly, we’re not sure what else we would even want for a show like this! A big part of the fun here is seeing these moments that leave you breathless, or where there could be some sort of twist around every turn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

