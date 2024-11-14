Cross season 2 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

Following the big launch of season 1 today on Prime Video, why not take a minute to look towards a Cross season 2?

If there is one thing that we should state above all else here, it is that 100%, there is already another season ordered and you don’t have to worry about that. Of course, we appreciate knowing in advance that we don’t have to worry about that. Instead, we can just keep our focus on how the producers want to adapt a lot of the source material from here.

In a statement per Deadline at the time of the renewal, here is what creator Ben Watkins had to say:

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don’t happen by accident … Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far. It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”

As for when a season 2 will premiere…

Of course, nothing on that subject is going to be stated anytime soon. However, most Amazon shows are stuck with long hiatuses of at least 14-16 months, if not longer. Because Cross was handed a season 2 so early, there is a chance that there will be a shorter break here than what we had for some other big series like a Reacher or The Boys. However, we tend to think that the first half of 2026 is the most reasonable expectation.

Above all else, the biggest thing that the parties involved really need to nail here is quality. Cross season 2 needs to be as great as what we had in season 1 — however long that takes, we tend to think it will be worth it.

What do you most want to see moving into Cross season 2?

Do you have any big story hopes?

