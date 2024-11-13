Survivor 48 premiere date revealed at CBS; what to expect

We know that Survivor 48 is going to be coming to CBS in the new year — but today, we’ve got even more reasons for excitement!

After all, today the folks over at the network officially confirmed that on Wednesday, February 26, you are going to see the reality competition back with their latest batch of episodes at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The plan is for there to be a two-hour premiere and then after that, the show will shift over to doing 90-minute installments the rest of the way.

As for what this season is going to look like, all evidence tends to suggest that you are going to see another all-new cast and an evolution on a lot of the twists that we’ve seen throughout the New Era of the game already. The all-returnee season is being saved for Survivor 50, which is going to film in the new year.

Is there anything that this game eventually needs to change? That is all a real matter of perspective here. We will say that for us personally, we’re always going to be partial to the 39-day season and also the ones that have specific themes or subtitles. Otherwise, it is way too hard to remember what makes seasons stand out from the rest. We’ve already, over the past few years, had a hard time remembering who was on what season and everything blends together in a big, amorphous blob.

Even after noting all of this, we do have to go ahead and say the following here: It is our hope that we’re going to see some changes, but any season of Survivor is still better than a good 95% of other shows within this genre. It’s really hard to imagining that this will change.

