Bad Sisters season 2 premiere: Why did Grace die? EP explains

Coming out of the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere this week on Apple TV+, it is easy to be reeling somewhat from what we saw. After all, Grace Garvey is dead and while we expected that we would probably lose a character at some point, did anyone really think that it would be her? After all, much of the first season revolved around the murder of her abusive husband John Paul!

As it turns out, though, there is a particular method to the madness here, and it has a lot to do with the reality of where Grace was in her life after all that happened.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series creator / star Sharon Horgan explains why she felt the need to do something different here:

“As much as I love the first season, it felt like more of a fairytale ending … She jumps into the sea, she’s a free woman, when actually the reality behind being in an abusive relationship like that for so long, killing the father of your daughter, is that someone as good and kind and vulnerable as Grace isn’t going to spring back. If she does, she’s going to carry so much of the ongoing trauma of what happened. The reason why she dies is because she’s carrying so much shame that she can’t even turn to her family for help until it’s too late. It was such a heartbreaking place to be. It makes my hair stand on end thinking about it. In actual fact, it was really hard to envisage the series with five sisters. I just couldn’t visualize it. I had to break them in order to build them up again.”

Horgan indicates that she struggled often to consider killing off Grace and yet, it is the move that needed to be done here. We do tend to think we could see more of the character in flashbacks — at the same time, though, the remaining sisters have to pick up the pieces.

Related – Learn more about the next Bad Sisters episode right now

What do you think we are going to get on Bad Sisters season 2 moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







