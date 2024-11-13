Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 spoilers: Archer shock ahead?

As we get prepared in order to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 on NBC, is something about to shake the series to its core? Well, at least for now, it feels like there is a reasonable chance of that.

Let’s start by reminding everyone of what we’re set to see moving into the story — namely, an epic argument between Archer and Lenox that could boil over. The two have been at odds for almost the entirety of the season; we don’t think Dean likes having someone else check him. Even if they have some similar experiences, that does not mean that they are friends in the slighest.

Speaking to TVLine, Steven Weber (who plays Archer) noted that there are shocking events ahead, saying that “the audience is going to be taken for a real ride. Certainly, things occur that will — and I’m not being hyperbolic here — shock the ChiHards … Our new writers have taken the show and kind of given it a jab in the heart… It gets really intense.”

So, what in the world does that mean? Is there a chance that we’re going to see a major character killed off or fired? The latter feels possible if Archer and Lenox’s frosty relationship causes one of them to cross a line or impede their ability to help patients.

No matter what happens here, the reason why this storyline works is that there has been a significant amount of buildup. There have been some twists in the past within the One Chicago world that have come a little bit too much out of nowhere; for now, we are pretty darn pleased. We know that there are only so many episodes left this year, so let’s just enjoy all of them while they are around and we’ll see exactly what ends up happening after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now — what else is ahead?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 for Archer and Lenox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







