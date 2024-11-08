Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 promo: Who is getting fired?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 on NBC next week, is a major change coming to the staff? If so, it looks like two characters are going to be in the spotlight: Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. Dean Archer.

From the moment that Sarah Ramos’ character was first brought into the fold, one thing has felt abundantly clear about her: She was not there to play nice. That’s also not her job. We do think that she can be effective, but there is no denying that she is rough around the edges at the ED. This is one of the reasons why it feels like she and Archer are not long for this department together.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it looks like only one of them will be staying in that department. What does that mean? Well, there are a few different ways in which all of this could play out. For starters, you can argue that we will be seeing the two work out a compromise, as unlikely as that may feel right now. Another possibility is that one of them gets moved somewhere else in the hospital. (Does that mean that we’d see either one of them as much?)

For the time being, there is no evidence that either Ramos or Steven Weber is leaving Chicago Med — however, we’ve also watched this show long enough to know that they have surprised us here and there with exits and they could do it again. There is a lot of turnover that happens with some of these Wolf shows, which isn’t a shock given that so many of them are at this point pretty deep in their runs.

