Chicago Med season 10 episode 7: Archer vs. Lenox (agian)

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 — so what is ahead here? Well, let’s start off by noting that within “Family Matters,” at least one familiar theme of the season is coming to a head.

So, what do we mean by that? Well, let’s just put it in pretty simple terms: We may finally be seeing something finally reach a peak when it comes to Dr. Lenox and Dr. Archer — we have been building to this spot for a while, but what will it actually mean? That remains a big question. We don’t have any evidence at all right now that these two are ever going to become the best of friends, but we would not put it past the writers here to find a way to surprise us.

To get a few more details right now on what is coming, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/13/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient’s DNR. Hannah facilitates an unexpected reunion. The tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head. TV-14

As for the other stories, it feels on paper loke they are going to be far more standalone in nature — but then again, could the show find a way to surprise us?

In terms of the broader schedule, we can tell you that there is another episode coming on November 20 but beyond that, we will have to wait and see. We are well-aware of the fact that with NBC in particular, the network does tend to have a rather crazy schedule when it comes to the holidays, so there is a chance that an episode or two could be airing on some sort of metaphorical island down the road.

What do you most want to see at this point entering Chicago Med season 10 episode 7?

Do you think that Archer and Lenox are ever going to get on the same page? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

