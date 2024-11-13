The Golden Bachelor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

After what you see tonight on The Golden Bachelorette, it makes sense to wonder the following: Is The Golden Bachelor season 2 coming at ABC? Or, is this particular arm of the franchise close to the end?

Well, the first thing that really should be said here is rather simple, and it is that at the time of this writing, not too much has been confirmed one way or another. Sure, it would be great to get a little bit more and yet, at the same time there are a few different factors that the network may have to weigh.

Take, for example, the simple fact that the ratings for The Golden Bachelorette were down significantly from when Gerry Turner was the lead last year. What’s the reason for that? Well, a part of it may just be that the curiosity around the concept was gone, or that the divorce between Gerry and Theresa left a bad taste in some viewers’ mouths. You could also just say that putting Joan Vassos up against Survivor, a reality show with an extremely-loyal audience, was a bad move from the very beginning. None of those rules out that The Golden Bachelor will be returning, but remember that there is also more Bachelor in Paradise coming at some point.

As for who would be the next male lead for the Golden version of the franchise, is Charles Ling the fan favorite? Probably, though there are a few really likable men who would be really fun choices from top to bottom here. We do also think that it’s possible that the producers could so what they did with Gerry and just go out and try to find a fresh face. The biggest thing that matters is just that they have someone who can really go out and sell themselves to the public where they fall in love with them almost instantly.

