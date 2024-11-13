FBI season 7 episode 5 spoilers: The story of ‘Pledges’

As you prepare to see FBI season 7 episode 5 next week, what is the focal point going to be? Well, we have a small sense of it.

First and foremost, though, let’s just go ahead and take CBS to task for a moment. Why aren’t there any details about this episode as of yet? It really doesn’t feel like there’s a reason to keep that part of it from us!

Yet, we do at least know a few different things entering the next chapter of the story. Take, for starters, that Syd Ortiz is going to be around for at least a little while longer. Lisette Olivera is going to be departing the show in a handful of episodes, and that may be a surprise just because it felt tonight like she was going to be staying put full-time. At least in this particular case, we are going to get a better sense of just how she is going to function with the team.

As for the case, here is some of what we know: An honor student, an auditorium, and a bowling alley are all going to be involved here one way or another. How all of these things link together and play out remains a mystery, but all of it will culminate in yet another shocking confrontation. Sure, one major part of the job here is going to be proper negotiation; another part of it will be the ability to think quickly while out on the job.

Now, the last thing we can say here is that this installment is titled “Pledges” and beyond that, this is going to be the last one we are going to have a chance to see for the month. The series will have a brief hiatus for Thanksgiving Week, and then you’ll get more in December.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

