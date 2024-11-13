Dancing with the Stars 33: Chandler Kinney gets first perfect score!

We had a feeling entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 33 (the 500th episode of the series!) that someone would get a perfect 30. Also, it made sense that it be Chandler Kinney.

After all, remember for a moment here that she’s been the best technical dancers on the show for weeks, and there have especially been criticisms that the judges have not always scored her high enough. The fact that she and Brandon Armstrong had two weeks to work on this Kellie Pickler / Derek Hough re-creation gave them an opportunity to perfect every moment — hey, there’s that word perfect again!

If you have watched Dancing with the Stars enough over the years, you can tell when a perfect 30 is coming — and it was here based on the judges’ remarks. She was clearly the best of the first batch of routines, and this was also a point in the season where that score really felt earned.

Personally, we’re glad for the timing on this because it would make the audience look ridiculous if they were to eliminate her — we’ve been worried for a while that Kinney could be the surprise early boot of the season. She’s not the biggest name out of everyone left, so she is really forced to impress everyone with her skills to the point where she cannot be ignored. That’s not fair to her, but that is how the show works. Clearly, though, she is likable, hard-working, and she has a great relationship with Brandon — someone who really deserves to make it super-far this season after having so many seasons of either close calls or early boots. There is more work for her to do, but this clearly puts her on the road to some great things down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

