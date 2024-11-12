St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule ahead

After the two-episode premiere tonight on NBC, do you want to get the St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 3 air date, or a look at what is next?

First and foremost, we really should note that understandably, there may be a lot of people who are confused as to what this show even is. It is hard, after all, for any series these days to get attention! It has some of the same creative team as Superstore, and the official logline here makes the series feel like it is following a long workplace-comedy tradition at the network: “A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

Over the years, NBC has given us all sorts of great series within this genre — sure, you’ve got Superstore, but then also 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Scrubs, and of course The Office. If anyone is going to rock out this show, isn’t it going to be them? You also have a pretty great cast here including Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman.

So what lies ahead after tonight? Well, as nice as it was to kick off the season here with two episodes, things are going to be shifting and from here on out, you are going to get an installment a week. St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what is ahead:

11/19/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : When Ron hexes the day to prove superstitions aren’t real, things at the hospital start getting weird. Joyce and Matt discover an employee’s secret. TV-14

We don’t necessarily think that the ratings for this show are going to be fantastic immediately, but could they in due time? This really feels like one of those programs that could benefit well from word-of-mouth buzz.

