Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off still possible, says HBO

The last we heard about a potential Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off over at HBO, it was sitting firmly on the shelf. Kit Harington indicated that they did not have a good enough idea to justify doing it, but also noted during the Industry season 3 promo tour that it could resurface at some other point in the future. We certainly would not rule out anything!

As it turns out, the folks at the network are thinking with a similar philosophy in mind at the moment. Speaking (per Deadline), HBO head Casey Bloys indicated “maybe we’ll try again” when it comes to revisiting the property. That is no guarantee that the show will be back, but still, isn’t it a sign of hope? We tend to think so!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Bloys also indicated why, in the midst of all the various spin-offs and off-shoots that are in development, only the aforementioned House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have been filmed:

“So far [those] are the only ones that we felt could go the distance … I mean, practically speaking, you don’t want to overdo any anything. There’s no blinking green lights on any other ones. At the moment, we take our time with them, with the development, and only do them when we can serve it.”

We know that there are at least a few other projects in active development at the moment, and we are especially intrigued as to whether or not the franchise can keep its audience over time. After all, it is fair to remember that the end of House of the Dragon season 2 was somewhat polarizing…

Related – See some of the latest discussion when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date

Do you still want to see a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates coming up here down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







