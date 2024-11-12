Euphoria season 3 filming dates, episode count revealed at HBO

Mere days after some nonsense rumors that Euphoria was being canceled over at HBO, we have more evidence the show is full-steam ahead. Not only that, but we are getting even more of it than expected.

Speaking to reporters today (per TVLine), HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that the show will be starting up production in January:

“We are shooting Euphoria. I think we have a start date, mid- to late January … We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead.”

We do think that it was important for HBO to get out there and actually offer some specifics after all of the rumors about the future of the series; it was also confirmed that the Zendaya drama will actually have eight episodes this season, which is the same number for both season 1 and season 2. Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and a number of other actor from the first two seasons will be back.

We will admit that of everything, the episode-count news is honestly what surprises us the most within this. After all, there was a time in which we were not altogether sure that the series was going to do anything more than six, given the schedules of a lot of people involved.

Will season 3 end up being the end of the show?

As of this writing, nothing has been made official regarding that; yet, at the same time, we would not be altogether shocked if that ended up being the case. Remember here that the actors are big stars and in the time in which it takes to film one season here, most of these people can end up making multiple movies. At the end of the day, we do tend to think that this matters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

