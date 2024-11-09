Euphoria not canceled; season 3 still happening, despite rumors

Is a Euphoria season 3 still happening at HBO? We know that there was a lot of confusion as of late, mostly due to rumors on social media.

Now, this is not the first time that some of these reports have circulated about the Zendaya series’ potential demise. Also, we understand where at least a certain amount of it comes from. This is a show that has had its fair share of ups and downs, and has also been delayed a number of times already for various reasons including the strikes of 2023 and also Sam Levinson working on The Idol.

For now, though, it does seem like everything is still moving forward. In a statement per the Independent, a representative for HBO issued a pretty blunt denial to the rumors:

Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.

At this point, we doubt that they will. Do we think there’s a chance that season 3 is just six episodes, and is potentially the final one? Absolutely, especially since Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have one on already to have some of the more productive careers out of any performer in Hollywood. Yet, there is a desire to get at least some sort of further extensive to the story of Rue and several other characters, even if it is a potential end.

We also do think that it is beneficial on some level for the Euphoria cast and crew to be at it a little while longer. This is a show that made so many people celebrities, and it is a great launching pad for other things. Zendaya is really the only younger cast member on here who was a reasonably big name going into the series.

