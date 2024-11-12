The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: New HBO tease

We recognize that The Gilded Age season 3 is very much coming to HBO — after all, it is pretty deep into production at this point!

So, is the network sharing an exact premiere date yet? Hardly, but they have mentioned and/or hyped up the show in its sizzle reel for upcoming 2025 programming.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a little bit more of what we are talking about — it is clear at this point that The Gilded Age has become somewhat of a crown jewel of the lineup. While it may not generate anywhere close to the ratings of The Last of Us or House of the Dragon, it has a fantastic cast, is critically beloved, and scored a lot of Emmy nominations for season 2. They are going to do whatever they can in order to ensure that the series is stronger than ever in season 3.

Of course, the unfortunate news is that this show is clearly not the top priority for HBO through the first few months of the new year. Instead, we tend to think that the top priority here is going to be teasing both The Last of Us and then The White Lotus. The network has indicated already that both of these shows are going to be a part of the 2025 Emmy cycle, which means that they will be out before the summer. Meanwhile, The Gilded Age may be saved for either the summer or the fall.

Rest assured, the new season will once again be about burgeoning wealth, and we’re sure that it will also have its fair share of over-the-top and ridiculous moments. That may especially be true for Ada and Agnes, right?

