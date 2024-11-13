Platonic season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

With us now pretty darn deep into the month of November, is there more that can be said here when it comes to Platonic season 2?

Well, let’s begin by just noting that the Rose Byrne – Seth Rogen series has already started production, and there is work being done in the hopes of making it as relatable and ridiculous as possible. We are still not sure that the Apple TV+ show got the attention it deserves for season 1, where it was both hilarious and also kind of unique. Despite how basic the show’s premise here is, there really have not been a lot of shows about platonic friends like Will and Sylvia where there is not any sort of romantic tension.

So does production mean that a premiere date is coming up soon? As great as that would be, the simplest answer that we can off here is no. There is no real evidence that anyone is going to be rushing to hand over a premiere date here, largely because Apple has so much programming on the air right now as-is. Our general feeling is that a start in spring or summer makes a lot more sense, and we hope to figure out something more in a few months.

While it is great to know at present that the show is coming back, there really isn’t much info out there regarding what the actual story is going to be. What would make the most sense is for it to be geared around Will’s potential wedding, which was teased at the end of season 1. Also, Sylvia is a wedding planner now, which means a great opportunity to get mixed up in her friends business. They live in separate cities now, so there haven’t been many chances to do that.

