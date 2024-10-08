Platonic season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Given that we are now more than a week into October, why not have a larger talk about Platonic season 2 and where it stands?

First and foremost, we’d be happy to argue that the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne comedy is among the most underrated shows that Apple TV+ has! The first season was very-much funny, and also gave us an opportunity to see something we don’t often see: A really low-stakes story about a destructive friendship and whether or not they can actually stay in each other’s lives. Will and Sylvia reconnected, caused a lot of chaos, and then he moved to San Diego. When the show flashed forward at the end of the finale, they hadn’t seen each other in a little while.

The good news regarding Platonic season 2 right now is that the show is actively in production, meaning that everyone is currently working to get it back on the air. The question just comes down to when that will be. We know it is not ideal for comedies to have a hiatus of longer than a year / a year and a half, but the show ran into the industry strikes of last year. Because of that, it feels like we will not see it back until at least next spring, which means that the odds of a premiere date this month are slim to none.

Ultimately, we know that Apple will be putting out some more comedies to tide you over, with the most relevant example of this being Shrinking season 2, which is coming out in a little over a week. We hope that Rogen and Byrne’s series does get a solid promo campaign for season 2, mostly because Apple shows in general sometimes feel like they just don’t get a mainstream impact — even when they deserve it.

Related – Be sure to get some other great Platonic season 2 casting updates

What are you the most excited to see moving into Platonic season 2, regardless of when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other exciting updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







