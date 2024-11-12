Only Murders in the Building to (again) get run on ABC

For the second straight year, you are going to see Only Murders in the Building arrive on ABC — so, what can we say about it now?

Well, this week the network confirmed that on Thursday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, they are going to have the two-hour premiere of the second season of the show. This follows them airing the first season previously. We imagine that there will be some edits that need to be done for the network but in general, the great thing about this show is that it really can play for all audiences without particular swear words thrown in there.

Just in case you have not seen the second season of the series yet, the synopsis below lays it out:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Season two follows the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger; and Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide; they are now the subjects of a competing podcast; and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Without giving away too much here, season 2 is a really fun one that allows you the opportunity to really understand more of the history of the Arconia itself — and why wouldn’t you want that if you’ve come to love this show?

This announcement is on the heels of the fourth season wrapping recently on Hulu. A fifth season is coming, and we hope that filming will kick off next year.

