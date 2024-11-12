Sweetpea season 1 episode 6 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

The finale for Sweetpea season 1 is going to be airing on Starz in just a handful of days, and this does beg a big question: Are we getting answers? Also, if so, how many? This is one of those shows that feels like it could go on for several years and yet, all of this is made more tricky by the fact that it has been promoted already to be this one-season “limited series” with Ella Purnell front and center.

Of course, this is where we do remind you that we’ve seen SO many instances over the years of limited-series designations being changed, and there is a million percent a chance that you could see something similar play out here. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be if the demand is present? A lot of this may just come down, of course, to how the first season ends…

The biggest reason for the killer drama to give us a cliffhanger is pretty darn clear: There are still so many loose ends and not a lot of time to tie them up! You have Marcus’ death, all the other murders, Marina digging deep on Rhiannon, Julia’s future, and also of course the state of Rhiannon’s house and the bizarre love-triangle she has herself in at the moment. She could get caught, she could die herself, or she could try to run away.

Obviously, if Rhiannon dies, Sweetpea is over. Yet, we know the show is based on source material and within that, there is always a chance that there could be more that is put together after the finale. We just don’t see a reason to stop a good thing and for now, we’d argue that Sweetpea is one of the most underrated shows of the year so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

