Will Trent season 3 premiere date set at ABC; what’s ahead?

We know that it has been a super-long time coming, but we’re thrilled to learn when Will Trent season 3 is officially coming back!

So, what is the date? Without further ado, it is going to be Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern — in other words, around the time that we have been saying over the course of the past several months. This is going to be a chance to pick up where the absolutely insane season 2 finale left off.

Need a quick refresher? Well, at the end of that episode we saw Will make one of the most difficult decisions of his entire life in arresting Angie, a woman he loved and cared about. He pictured a future with her! However, he put his job above all else. Now, her own career prospects are uncertain, and Will also took off with his dog Betty to a destination unknown, likely dealing with the immense emotional fallout of what happened.

There are going to be more Will Trent episodes in season 3 than what we saw in season 2, and the one silver lining to have to wait so long here is the simple fact that you are going to see a lot of the season without major interruptions in the middle. Could there be some? Sure, but we imagine that they will be pretty small hiatuses.

For those unaware, the show is also going to have a new infusion of personality this time around thanks to Jane the Virgin / Not Dead Yet alum Gina Rodriguez, who will be playing a major role and hopefully, someone who can surprise viewers and be an occasional foil at the same time. The first two seasons were extremely special and also super-underrated; let’s hope everything stays solid here on out.

