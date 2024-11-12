Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kevin Costner on John’s death

For the first time since the Yellowstone season 5 midseason premiere last night on Paramount Network, we have heard from Kevin Costner. What did he have to say on the subject of John Dutton’s death?

Well, for starters, here’s a reminder that the circumstances around the actor’s exit from the show remain complicated, where there have been claims from both sides about schedules, availability, and changes behind the scenes. Costner eventually said over the summer that he would not be coming back, even for a tiny cameo as the patriarch for the Dutton family and the Governor of Montana.

Speaking to The Michael Smerconish Program (watch the full video here), Costner admitted that he did not watch the premiere, but that he knew some of the story: “I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it.”

Of course, we know that John didn’t actually take his life; instead, Sarah Atwood hired the company who managed to go ahead and do the deed instead. This allows Market Equities more of a chance to take down the ranch and gives Jamie seemingly more power.

Also in the interview, Costner went once more (pear Deadline) into the contractual issues that made it hard for him to be back:

“I didn’t really have to leave anything behind. There were the gaps that were there. There was contractual things that would allow for both things to be done, but because both things were contractual, you had to make room for the other thing. There was room, but it was difficult for them to keep their schedule … It seemed to be, it was just too difficult for them to do it. There was the time there, what happened, you can deal with it. But no one, I didn’t leave. I didn’t quit the show. Okay? I had made a contract to do all three. There was a contract in place to do all three. And within about an eight-month period, two more different kind of contracts were being negotiated. Not at my request, but at their request to try to do things.”

We don’t think we’re ever going to have a comprehensive picture on why Costner left; we just have to enjoy the series as it is moving forward.

Are you shocked at all about how Costner died on Yellowstone season 5?

